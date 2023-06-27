HTeaO Reaches $1.35 Million in AUV

HTeaO, the fresh-brewed iced tea franchise, announced the inclusion of its first-ever ITEM 19 in its 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) showcasing the brand’s remarkable Average Unit Volume (AUV) numbers. Highlights of the ITEM 19 include an AUV of $1,352,540.98 (per 2023 FDD) with 75+ open locations and a very robust pipeline of over 100 additional sites secured and under construction.

“Our ITEM 19 clearly reflects the attractiveness of our concept and demonstrates the immense potential and profitability HTeaO offers to franchisees,” says Justin Howe, Chief Executive Officer of HTeaO. “HTeaO stands out in the market because there is truly nothing else like it. This brand has ignited excitement nationwide with more unit openings and agreements signed, as existing and aspiring entrepreneurs have joined the system to take advantage of this viable franchise business opportunity with significant growth potential and scalability."

Pioneering the market with its innovative concept, HTeaO has continued its strong expansion in 2023 and will have 95 locations open by year end. Continuing its impressive trajectory and expansion nationwide, HTeaO projects additional growth and market dominance through its continually growing pipeline and excitement around the brand.

In addition, the brand has an impressively strong growth pipeline in place with over 100 sites under construction and hundreds of additional candidates applying to join the ever-growing HTeaO family. The brand also projects to award a record number of franchise agreements in 2024.

"HTeaO is revolutionizing the tea industry and is on track to be established as the ultimate destination for tea lovers across the nation as more and more franchisees join the franchise system and expand the brand into new markets and states,” says Andrew Hawes, Chief Development Officer of HTeaO. “With a first-to-market franchise model, proven system, unmatched support and attractive AUV numbers, we anticipate a strong end to 2023 that will carry over well into the next year."

HTeaO is a unique franchise concept that has perfected a simplistic business model, dealing primarily in iced tea. The brand is committed to providing a high-quality product, with all its ingredients fresh and 100 percent natural, in a fun and clean environment. Striving for precise consistency, each store is equipped with their own proprietary water plant, creating the purest tasting water. HTeaO has also created its own supply chain, to ensure each store receives all essential products, and helps keep costs inexpensive.

HTeaO values a strong partnership with each franchisee every step of the way, helping them build a strong location from the start. This begins with a Real Estate Orientation Training seminar, an in-person market analysis/tour, and demographic research to determine a viable location. From there, HTeaO is involved with the architectural plans, permits, construction, and certificate of occupancy. After the franchisees have been trained and the store is up and running, HTeaO continues to offer support to owners through providing access to a mentor, utilizing marketing efforts, and aiding with promotions and philanthropic activities.