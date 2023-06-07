HTeaO Recognized as One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises

HTeaO, the fresh-brewed ice tea franchise, has been ranked as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com. The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022. The fast-growing tea brand was ranked No. 137.

The Entrepreneur rankings recognizes not only the fastest growers, but the brands with the most momentum behind them as they continue to expand across the country. HTeaO was one of 150 companies recognized for its growth over the course of the last few years. The brand has grown from 35 franchises in 2021, to 60 in 2022.

“To have our brand listed along some of the largest growing franchises in America just shows how much larger our footprint on the iced tea industry has grown the last few years,” says Andrew Hawes, Chief Development Officer of HTeaO. “We feel so blessed to continue to see our growth and momentum building, and to see it recognized by Entrepreneur.”

The Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. The ranking appears in the March/April 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Franchise companies are ranked based on their net U.S. and Canada franchise unit growth from July 31, 2021 to July 31, 2022. (Ties are broken based on percentage growth.)

“Our 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking recognizes the franchise brands with the greatest growth but also highlights the extraordinary momentum in the industry over the past year. After all, growth is what franchising is all about,” says Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso.