HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, is excited to announce a winter-themed limited-time offering: the Peppermint Mocha Latte. Available November 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024, this seasonal beverage combines the rich, comforting flavors of peppermint and dark chocolate, delivering a festive indulgence in every sip.

This holiday-inspired beverage combines peppermint and dark chocolate with a double shot of Free Rein Homestead espresso, topped with whipped cream and peppermint sprinkles. Whether served hot or iced, it offers a delightful balance of cozy warmth and refreshing sweetness, with the option to customize by choosing between dark or white chocolate sauces.

“Our Peppermint Mocha Latte is the perfect addition to the season,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “We wanted to offer something that not only reflects the festive spirit but also gives our customers a moment of comfort and indulgence during the busy holiday period. The blend of peppermint and dark chocolate with our rich espresso creates a unique, flavorful experience that stands out.”

Nielsen adds, “Whether enjoyed hot or iced, it’s a drink that offers both warmth and refreshment, making it a versatile choice throughout the winter months. We’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of seasonal flavors while staying true to the quality our customers expect from HTeaO.”

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with HTeaO with the launch of Free Rein Winter flavors” said Paul Anderson, Co-Founder of Free Rein Coffee Company. “Our Homestead coffee is one of our bestsellers – rich and smooth – it really lets the flavors it’s paired with shine through.”

With the launch of Peppermint Mocha Latte, HTeaO continues to showcase its commitment to offering innovative, seasonal flavors while delivering high-quality beverages that resonate with customers. This holiday favorite adds a festive touch to HTeaO’s diverse lineup, further enhancing its mission to create unique, enjoyable experiences for all.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.