HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, continued its impressive growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2025, opening nine new locations and marking several major milestones, including the brand’s 150th store opening and entry into two new states.

Among the quarter’s highlights, HTeaO opened its first Arizona location in Glendale, which also marked the brand’s 150th store nationwide, and celebrated another first with its Colorado debut in Loveland. Both openings represent significant steps forward in HTeaO’s ongoing national expansion and commitment to bringing its premium tea experience to communities across the country.

“Crossing 150 stores and expanding into Arizona and Colorado are huge achievements for our team and our franchise family,” said Shane Clark, Chief Development Officer of HTeaO. “Every new market we enter shows just how much people connect with what we’re building, a place that brings communities together over something simple and great. We’re focused on strategic growth that supports our franchisees and keeps delivering that experience to more guests nationwide.”

The complete list of new HTeaO stores opened in Q3 2025 includes:

Glendale, AZ – 9161 W Glendale Ave

Loveland, CO – 1245 E Eisenhower Blvd

Sweetwater, TX – 116 Jenny George Ln.

Temple, TX – 211 N General Bruce Dr.

San Antonio, TX (410 & Harry Wurzbach) – 1638 NE Loop 410, Alamo Heights

North Richland Hills, TX (Davis & N Tarrant) – 8368 Davis Blvd

Independence, MO – 1404 East 23rd St S

Muskogee, OK – 1052 W. Shawnee St.

Hixson, TN – 6212 Hixson Pike

HTeaO continued to strengthen its reputation for beverage innovation in Q3 with several new product launches that delivered flavor, function, and fun.

In August, the brand introduced Fizzy Refreshers, a sparkling twist on its popular Refresher lineup, this time made with Maison Perrier® sparkling water for a light, effervescent finish. Available at all locations from August 1–31, the limited-time offering marked HTeaO’s first carbonated Refresher, blending vibrant fruit flavors, Monin Glacier Clear Energy, and lemonade for a naturally energized, fruit-forward boost. To celebrate the launch, the brand hosted a Double Points Day for all rewards members on August 1.

In September, HTeaO unveiled its fall limited-time flavor, Caramel Apple Iced Tea, a sweet-and-spiced seasonal blend that quickly became a fan favorite.

That same month, HTeaO also reunited with prebiotic soda brand poppi for their second collaboration: two handcrafted beverages combining poppi’s fizzy, feel-good sodas with HTeaO’s premium tea blends. To celebrate the partnership, the brands hit the road with an interactive HTeaO + poppi Claw Machine activation, giving fans the chance to win exclusive poppi x HTeaO hats and prizes at five locations: Glendale, AZ; Loveland, CO; Norman, OK; Plano, TX; and Georgetown, TX.

“Innovation is a big part of what keeps our brand exciting,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “This quarter alone, we introduced our first Fizzy Refreshers, a new seasonal tea, and an expanded partnership with poppi. It’s all about keeping things fresh while staying true to what we do best—delivering drinks that make people feel good and bring a little excitement to their day.”

As HTeaO continues to expand, its mission to “Brew Purpose” remains at the heart of every initiative. The brand’s growth is fueled by local franchise owners who bring the HTeaO experience to their own communities, serving premium tea, filtered water, and coffee products both in-store and through convenient drive-thru service. Each location features more than 20 flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea made from 100% natural ingredients and a proprietary water filtration system.