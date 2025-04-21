HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, will celebrate nurses and teachers, by offering a Buy One, Get One Free* deal on all cups of tea from May 5th through the 9th. Whether you’re celebrating a local hero or grabbing a well-deserved treat for yourself, it’s the perfect way to sip and save.

“Giving back to the community is at the heart of who we are at HTeaO. Last year, we saw an incredible turnout and heard firsthand how much this promotion meant to teachers and nurses. This year, we’re excited to continue that tradition and make sure these everyday heroes feel celebrated and appreciated,” says Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO.

*​​All nurses with a valid hospital, doctors office, and school nurse ID, and teachers with a valid professional school ID, are eligible for this offer.