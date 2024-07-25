HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea brand, announced a special promotion for August, perfect for back-to-school and the end of summer celebrations!

Throughout the month of August, every Friday, HTeaO will offer a Buy One, Get One Free deal on all cups of teas, all day long.* It’s a fantastic way to savor your favorite ultra-premium teas and celebrate the end of summer in style!

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20 +meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

Participating dates include August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30.

This offer is only valid in-store only., mobile and in-app ordering not valid. *

Offer does not include gallons of tea.**