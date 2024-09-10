HTeaO, the leading iced tea franchise, will celebrate National Horchata Day with an offer that horchata enthusiasts won’t want to miss! On Tuesday, September 24th, guests can enjoy a buy one, get one 50% off promotion on all iced horchatas all day.*

Indulge in a sweet mix that features a classic pairing of vanilla and cinnamon flavors combined with half and half and Free Rein’s bold American Dirt, dark roasted iced coffee. Perfectly chilled and irresistibly smooth, a fan favorite for those looking for a sweet and creamy treat.

*The exclusive offer is available in-store and through the drive-thru only and is not included in online ordering. It cannot be combined with other offers.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 20+ meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.