HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, will celebrate local heroes, nurses, and teachers, by offering half off cups of tea from May 13, 2024 – May 26, 2024.

For 2 weeks in May, nurses and teachers can enjoy Happy Hour pricing (50% off) all day on cups of tea, every day. All nurses with a valid hospital, doctors office, and school nurse ID, and teachers with a valid professional school ID, are eligible for this offer.

“Giving back to the community is at the core of our brand identity, and instead of picking just one day, we want to honor those who save lives and teach our future leaders by fueling them with tea at a special price for two weeks,” says Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO.