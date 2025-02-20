Hudson-Leramo is excited to announce a new partnership with WARHEADS, the extreme sour brand, owned by Impact Confections. The WARHEADS brand is known for providing extreme flavors with a sour kick! Hudson-Leramo and WARHEADS were brought together by Impact Confections Licensing Agency, Lisa Marks Associates (LMA).

Hudson-Leramo has created a forward-flavored line of sour beverages perfect for convenience store customers which are sure to drive foot traffic and sales. These unique dispensed beverages are now available in frozen, non-carbonated and flavor shot options that evoke the nostalgia of consumers favorite sour childhood candy in a fun sour drink! Flavors include SOUR Galactic Punch, SOUR Blue Raspberry, SOUR Green Apple and more!