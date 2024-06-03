Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” – is now available bite sized! Huey Magoo’s serves only real tenders made from the tenderloin, the best 3% of the chicken. Now offered for a limited time in all stores nationwide, guests can enjoy signature, hand-breaded Tender Bites in a meal, salad, by the piece or as part of a catering order. New menu items include: 10 Tender Bites Meal (with fries, Magoo’s dip and Texas toast), By the Bite (served in quantities of 5), Fresh-Made Salads (featuring 10 Tender Bites) and For the Little Magoo’s (5-bites kids meal), plus catering options. All Tender Bites varieties can be ordered original or sauced in one of Huey Magoo’s delicious sauces (Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Heat, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo).

“Huey Magoo’s is now proudly the Filet Mignon of Tender Bites,” says President & CEO Andy Howard. “We are thrilled to introduce our brand-new hand-breaded Tender Bites, the best bite sized premium chicken offering around. It’s our bite size take on our award-winning tenders. As we continue to ride the wave on our nationwide expansion, it’s very exciting to expand our offerings in a fun, new, simple way for everyone to try, while also staying true to our model that it’s all about the tender and the quality. We cannot wait for all of our loyal Magoo’s fans to visit their nearest Huey Magoo’s and check out our all-new signature Tender Bites.”

Huey Magoo’s fast casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website, third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural with no preservatives.