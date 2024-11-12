Huey Magoo’s will soon serve even more families and neighborhoods across the country with 42 new franchises coming to Texas, Arizona, and Virginia, President and CEO Andy Howard announced. This now brings the total to 15 states that Huey Magoo’s is operating in nationwide and over 250 restaurants in development. In Texas, Huey Magoo’s will open 10 new restaurants in San Antonio, three in Laredo and 10 in the Rio Grande Valley. In Arizona, Huey Magoo’s will open 12 new restaurants in Maricopa County, and in Virginia, Huey Magoo’s will open seven new restaurants in Albermarle, Augusta, Campbell, Montgomery, Roanoake, Rockbridge and Rockingham Counties. The fast-growing brand is also forging ahead with several grand openings in the pipeline company-wide by its dynamic family of franchisees, including Greenwood (SC), Cape Coral and Tallahassee (FL), Bellefontaine (OH), Perry (GA), Tupelo (MS), the exciting first airport location at the Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport, and many more.

“When we first started expanding outside of Florida, we had our eyes set on the Southeast, and to now be able to call ourselves a nationwide brand is extraordinary,” says Howard. “Not only are we expanding far beyond what we had initially planned geographically, we are also further developing the brand’s footprint to include non-traditional type locations, like college campuses, hotels, sports stadiums and airports. As we look ahead, the sky is truly the limit.”

Chief Operations Officer Mike Sutter continues, “These new franchisees are proven operators and have a love and passion for Huey Magoo’s,” which is key in our selection process. This latest expansion furthers our commitment to growth and excellence and continues to drive our efforts towards solidifying our status as a leading name in the fast-casual sector.”

Huey Magoo’s fast casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders in a meal, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural with no preservatives.