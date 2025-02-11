Huey Magoo’s, “The Filet Mignon of Chicken” and America’s premier chicken tender concept, is excited to announce a grand reopening of their Downtown Orlando franchise location on February 10, 2025. This grand reopening will celebrate the store’s new ownership under Alkarim Dhanani, Huey Magoo’s first franchisee. With this addition, Dhanani now operates four franchise locations in Orlando, further expanding his role in the brand’s growth.

“We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate the grand reopening of our Downtown Orlando location,” said Andy Howard, CEO of Huey Magoo’s. “Alkarim Dhanani was the first franchisee in our company, and we are incredibly honored that he is investing with us after all these years. We think Alkarim’s ownership will elevate our Downtown Orlando location to great heights and treat the greater Downtown Orlando area to ‘The Filet Mignon of Chicken.’”

Huey Magoo’s Downtown Orlando location will offer curbside pickup, takeout, delivery and outdoor dining for guests to comfortably enjoy Huey Magoo’s comprehensive menu of tenders, sandwiches, freshly made salads and wraps — all of which include the best 3% of the chicken, the tenderloin. As the nation’s premier chicken tender concept, Huey Magoo’s is proud to apply “The Filet Mignon of Chicken” philosophy to everything they do. From their clean, modern ambiance to their top-of-the-line service and diverse menu, Huey Magoo’s is excited to elevate the fast-casual experience for Downtown Orlando and beyond.

“I’m delighted to become the franchisee of the Downtown Orlando location for Huey Magoo’s,” said Dhanani. “My longtime commitment to Huey Magoo’s is backed by the brand’s dedication to innovation and delivering the ultimate chicken tender experience for their guests. With our grand reopening, I’m more than hopeful that guests will enjoy the array of possibilities to customize their chicken tenders at Huey Magoo’s.”

Huey Magoo’s franchise locations span 12 states, with hundreds more franchises currently in development in 15 states. The franchise has also recently launched their loyalty rewards program,Magoo’s Rewards, where guests can earn points toward free food at Huey Magoo’s. Guests who sign up for Magoo’s Rewards will receive a free 3 Piece Tender Meal with the purchase of a beverage.

Huey Magoo’s fast-casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, takeout, catering and online ordering through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website, along with delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants.

Huey Magoo’s Downtown Orlando location is located at 342 N Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. The location’s hours of operation are Monday–Friday 10 a.m.–8 p.m., and Saturday–Sunday noon–7 p.m.