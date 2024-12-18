This holiday season, Huey Magoo’s is offering a special promotion on their gift cards to give back to their guests. From now through December 31, 2024, guests can purchase a $30 gift card to Huey Magoo’s for just $25. That’s $30 worth of the top 3% of chicken, making it an ideal stocking stuffer, a thoughtful Secret Santa gift or a simple way to say “thanks” to someone special through the gift of top-quality chicken tenders.

Huey Magoo’s is known for its fresh, hand-breaded and grilled Tenders, served with care and a smile. You can use the gift card you get with this promotion to buy yourself something from Huey Magoo’s comprehensive menu, including their Tender Meals, Sandwiches, Wraps or Salads, all made fresh with the best 3% of the chicken. You can even have your tenders sauced with some of Huey Magoo’s iconic sauces such as Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper and Sweet Heat. With a dedication to flavor, Huey Magoo’s gift card promotion not only brings delicious meals to the table but also helps out holiday budgets without sacrificing quality.

This promotion is only valid at participating locations.