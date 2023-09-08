Huey Magoo's Announces Partnership with the University of Central Florida's Athletic Program

As the 2023 football season is kicking off, the UCF Knights are getting a big taste of the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken”.

Huey Magoo’s announced a new partnership with the University of Central Florida as: “The Official Chicken Tenders of the UCF Knights”. The popular, fast-growing brand – born and breaded in Orlando in 2004 by Co-Founders Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens – is already a fan favorite satisfying hungry student cravings at their busy location in the Student Union. Now, as part of Huey Magoo’s Official Tenders of UCF partnership, they will broaden their role with Florida’s largest university serving their award-winning tenders inside the FBC Mortgage Stadium in their fully branded concession area during the football season. Huey Magoo’s will also be serving their tenders at both men’s and women’s basketball games.

“UCF football and Huey Magoo's: It’s an unbeatable team!” says Huey Magoo’s President & CEO Andy Howard. “We’ve had a long-standing relationship and home within the University of Central Florida with our Student Union location, the third Huey Magoo’s to ever open, and with our headquarters in Orlando, it was a perfect opportunity to partner with our hometown school and go on record as ‘the official tenders of the UCF Knights’. As we are gearing up for our milestone 50th store opening right around the corner, we look forward to a great football season with many more fans enjoying the one-and-only ‘filet mignon of chicken’, not only in Central Florida, but also throughout our fast-growing footprint nationwide.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.