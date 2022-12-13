Huey Magoo's Celebrates Franchise Opening in Warner Robins, Georgia

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening in Warner Robins, Georgia, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Warner Robins is the 39th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. The 2,400 square foot free standing restaurant featuring an outdoor patio and a drive-thru. It is the first of five restaurants in Georgia and Florida that Huey Magoo’s franchisees Danny, Trinette, Jacob and Alexis Rosales, who are also franchisees of Jersey Mike’s. Future locations include Perry, Georgia and Palm Coast, Florida. Warner Robins will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub in the future.

“We are so excited about opening our first Huey Magoo’s and especially bringing it to our hometown first,” says the Rosales family. “We can’t wait for Houston County to try our chicken and fall in love. We want to bring a superior product to Houston County and top-notch customer service to our hometown for everyone to enjoy.” Howard continues, “We are very happy for another wonderful franchisee family, Danny, Trinette, Jacob and Alexis, to open their first Huey Magoo’s and further develop the brand in both Georgia and Florida, and we wish them tremendous success.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 711 Lake Joy Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088. Hours of operation are daily 11am-9pm.