Huey Magoo’s, the fast-casual chicken tenders chain with more than 75 locations, is celebrating National Chicken Finger Day in its own delicious style by giving away five free Tender Bites with the purchase of any 3-piece or larger Tender Meal. The offer is available for one day only on Sunday, July 27, online and at all participating locations, while supplies last.

“We proudly serve chicken tenders, never fingers, and there’s a reason for that,” said Andy Howard, CEO and president of Huey Magoo’s. “Let’s be honest, chickens don’t have fingers. What we serve is the tenderloin, the most tender, premium 3% of the chicken. That’s why we’ve trademarked it as the Filet Mignon of Chicken®. Whether grilled or hand-breaded, our tenders are made fresh to order and crafted with care. We’re excited to mark the occasion with something that truly reflects the quality we stand for.”

Huey Magoo’s Tenders, which are made from the whole tenderloin, offer a more premium, juicy, and flavorful cut of meat compared to the more processed or irregular cuts oftentimes used in chicken fingers. For health-conscious diners or those seeking a higher protein option with fewer additives, chicken tenders provide a leaner choice. In fast-casual settings, tenders also present better plate appeal, making them ideal for salads, wraps or entrees where quality and presentation matter. Huey Magoo’s Tender Bites, featured in the one day only offer, give guests a more convenient and fun way to enjoy the best 3% of the bird, premium tenderloin, in bite sized form.

Huey Magoo’s continues to stand out in the fast-growing chicken category by delivering quality, variety and crave-worthy flavor. From 24-hour marinated grilled Tender Bites to hand-breaded originals, the menu features a wide array of offerings including sandwiches, wraps and fresh-made salads designed to satisfy every appetite.

Guests can choose from 3-, 5- or 7-piece Tender Meals and customize their order with in-house sauces like Magoo’s, Spicy Magoo’s and Ranch. This combination of premium ingredients, flexible portions and intense flavor keeps fans coming back. Unlike others in the space that rely on one signature item, Huey Magoo’s offers multiple preparation styles and more ways to enjoy its tenderloin-only chicken, giving guests a more versatile and elevated experience. With its commitment to freshness, handcrafted quality and variety, the brand continues to raise the bar for what fast-casual chicken can be.