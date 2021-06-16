Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Hits 200 Franchises Sold

Huey Magoo’s has new franchises coming to North Carolina and Ohio and additional cities in Florida and Tennessee totaling 200 franchises sold, president and CEO Andy Howard announced today. Joining Huey Magoo’s family of franchises will be 20 restaurants in Columbus and Dayton, Ohio, 20 restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, 11 restaurants covering Cocoa Beach to Palm Beach, Florida, nine restaurants around Fort Lauderdale, Florida, three restaurants in Gainesville, Florida and three restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina. These latest additions bring Huey Magoo’s to eight states: Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina and Ohio, with many more new franchises on the horizon.

In addition, Huey Magoo’s is gearing up for numerous grand openings in 2021 in Florida: Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville, Pinellas Park, Downtown Orlando, Winter Garden, Ormond Beach, St. Augustine, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Miramar, Port St. Lucie and Gainesville; Georgia: Oakwood, Dacula and Flowery Branch; plus Pearl, Mississippi, Greenville, South Carolina and Montgomery, Alabama.

"I'm asked all the time, what differentiates Huey Magoo's from all of the other tender concepts,” says Howard. “I imagine they all say that their tenders are the best, but we just say, ‘Try Huey Magoo’s! Let that tender melt in your mouth, and then you will agree our tenders are the best in the industry.’” He continues, “The other key item that really differentiates us is the quality of franchisees that we have attracted. They are first and foremost honest, hardworking folks, and they love Huey Magoo's. They all are focused on being great operators and taking care of our guests, one guest at a time."

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.