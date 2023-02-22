Huey Magoo's Comes to Wildwood, Florida

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the official grand opening today in Wildwood, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Wildwood is the 44th restaurant opening system-wide spanning eight states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. The 2,100 square foot end cap restaurant features a drive-thru. This is the third of 10-20 locations to open in Greater Tampa, Lakeland and The Villages communities in Florida for Huey Magoo’s franchisees James Connolly and Bryan Pagan, along with Partners David Lambo and Jeremy Kral, who have a combined 40 plus years of restaurant experience across many quick-service brands. Wildwood will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“We are thrilled to open our third Huey Magoo’s and continue serving the best tenders on the planet!,” says Partners Connolly, Pagan, Lambo and Kral. “Our customers asked us for a store closer to home in Wildwood, and we delivered! It's great to serve guests who really appreciate incredible food and value five-star customer service.” Howard continues, “In just shy of two months this year, we’ve celebrated grand openings in Las Vegas, South Carolina and our second new store in Florida that now makes 28 stores throughout the state, with many more right around the corner. We are elated for this terrific multi-unit franchise team to serve our one-and-0nly ‘Filet Mignon of Chicken’ to the Wildwood and surrounding communities and to continue developing our highly impressive brand across West Central Florida.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 5295 Sundance Trail, Wildwood, FL 34785. Hours of operation are daily 10:30am-9pm (dine-in/drive-thru), 9pm-10pm (drive-thru only).