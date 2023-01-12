Huey Magoo's Debuts in Las Vegas

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today of its first restaurant in Nevada in Las Vegas, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Las Vegas is the 42nd restaurant opening system-wide spanning eight states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. The restaurant is located at the all-new Fremont Food Hall inside the Fremont Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and will offer dine-in and take-out.

“This is a tremendous celebration for Huey Magoo’s to expand our footprint west and open our very first restaurant in Las Vegas,” says Howard. “We are very grateful for our fantastic partnership with Boyd Gaming and thrilled to have been given a home inside the Fremont Food Hall at the Fremont Hotel & Casino. We guarantee any guest who comes and experiences the one-and-only ‘Filet Mignon Of Chicken’ will be very lucky.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at the Fremont Food Hall located inside the Fremont Hotel & Casino at 200 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-12am.