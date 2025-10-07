Huey Magoo’s is bringing its fan-favorite tenders to Tupelo, Mississippi, with the grand opening of its newest location. Huey Magoo’s expands its commitment to bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and made-to-order meals with the opening of its 79th restaurant nationwide. Every tender starts with the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—and is served hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled, or “sauced” and tossed in buffalo, sweet red chili , lemon pepper or garlic parmesan for maximum flavor.

The 3,142 square-foot free standing restaurant features a double drive-thru, with outdoor dining offering guests a variety of convenient ways to enjoy their meal, including dine-in/out, takeout, catering, and online ordering through the Huey Magoo’s mobile app, website, and third-party delivery services such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and ezCater. This location is operated by father-daughter franchisees Kristi Orr and Buddy Powell, who bring more than 40 years of restaurant experience and a passion for exceptional guest service.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring Huey Magoo’s to Tupelo and continue growing with this amazing brand,” said Kristi Orr, daughter of Buddy and Stacy Powell, who own and operate the family-run restaurant together. “This marks our fifth Huey Magoo’s location, and each opening is just as exciting as the first. We’re passionate about serving the community the highest-quality chicken tenders and a guest experience that keeps people coming back. Tupelo has such a strong sense of community, and we can’t wait to become a part of it.”

The menu includes a robust selection of customizable options including fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and the most popular choice, tender meals. Guests can also enjoy hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding, and house-made specialty dips—including Magoo’s, Spicy Magoo’s, and Ranch—showcasing the brand’s commitment to quality and freshness. These selections complement a wider variety of flavors – an additional six signature dips (buffalo, honey mustard, bbq, garlic parmesan, sweet red chili, and bleu cheese), and sides available to customize every meal.

There’s even more to love with the recent launch of the Magoo’s Rewards™ loyalty program, where members earn points toward free food with every purchase. New users receive a BOGO 10-piece Tender Bite Meal to redeem within 30 days. Members earn 10 points per $1 spent, with catering orders earning one point per $1, making every meal—whether a quick bite or a group gathering—more rewarding. The Huey Magoo’s mobile app makes ordering, tracking rewards, and accessing exclusive offers easier than ever.

“We’re thrilled to see Kristi and Buddy open their fifth Huey Magoo’s location and continue to play such a key role in our growth,” said Mike Sutter, Chief Operations Officer of Huey Magoo’s. “Their commitment to delivering an outstanding guest experience reflects the heart of what Huey Magoo’s is all about. We’re excited to welcome Tupelo to the Magoo’s family and bring our signature tenders and hospitality to even more communities.”

Huey Magoo’s Tupelo is now open at 3412 W Main Street Tupelo MS 38801. Hours of operation are Sunday–Thursday: 10:30 a.m.–9:00 p.m. (dining room), drive-thru open until 9:30 p.m.Friday–Saturday: 10:30 a.m.–9:00 p.m. (dining room), drive-thru open until 10:00 p.m.For contact the restaurant directly at 662-486-2740.