Huey Magoo's Holds Grand Opening in Brooksville, Florida

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Brooksville, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Brooksville, neighboring Spring Hill, Florida, is the 36th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,200 square foot end cap restaurant features a drive-thru. Brooksville is the second of 10-20 locations to open in Greater Tampa, Lakeland and The Villages communities in Florida for Huey Magoo’s franchisees James Connolly and Bryan Pagan, along with Partners David Lambo and Jeremy Kral, who have a combined 40 plus years of restaurant experience across many quick-service brands. Their next location is opening in The Villages. Brooksville will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.

“We’re really excited to serve the Brooksville/Spring Hill area communities America’s greatest tasting chicken tenders and continue growing this incredible brand all throughout West Central Florida,” says Partners Connolly, Pagan, Lambo and Kral. Howard continues, “It’s always a special celebration to congratulate multi-unit Huey Magoo’s operators, and we are happy for the Brooksville team to join that outstanding group. We wish Jamie, Bryan, David and Jeremy much success on their newest Huey Magoo’s and vast development of the brand across the region.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 12380 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, Florida 34613. Hours of operation are daily 10:30am-9pm (lobby), 10:30am-10pm (drive-thru).