Huey Magoo’s is proudly celebrating 20 years of serving the one-and-only “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” nationwide, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. In honor of the exciting milestone anniversary, Huey Magoo’s is introducing the limited time “2 for $20 Sweet Caroline Sandwich Combo Deal” available starting September 30 through November 24, 2024. It includes two delicious Sweet Caroline Sandwiches made with chicken tenders tossed in a tangy new sweet sauce with pepper jack cheese and pickles, two orders of crinkle cut fries and two regular drinks for only $20. The offer is available in any of Huey Magoo’s stores nationwide and through Huey Magoo’s mobile app.

Then, the 20th celebration continues with the latest grand opening in Central Florida in Longwood for Huey Magoo’s C0-Founders and Franchisees Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens on October 1, 2024. Huey Magoo’s will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special ribbon cutting at 10am, followed by the official opening of the 2,500 square foot free standing restaurant that features a double drive-thru. Longwood will offer dine-in/out, take out, curbside pick-up, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website and third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Huey Magoo’s Longwood is the fifth restaurant in Central Florida for Armstrong and Hudgens, who also own stores in Altamonte Springs, Winter Springs, Apopka and Ocoee, and it’s the 68th restaurant opening company-wide spanning 12 states, with hundreds more franchises currently sold in 13 states.

“It’s a huge honor to have served the Central Florida community for the last 20 years,” says Amstrong and Hudgens. “Our guests have continued to enjoy the chicken tenders at Huey Magoos since our humble beginning in 2004 with our first location across from UCF. There is no better way to celebrate than with the opening of our franchise group’s new flagship location in Longwood, an area that we have had an interest in for many years, and we finally found an opportunity with excellent visibility and convenience for our guests.”

Howard continues, “What better timing to celebrate 20 years of Huey Magoo’s than with our incredible Co-Founders Matt and Thad’s newest store. From our birth in Central Florida to our boom across the Southeast and nationwide, it has been a true dream come true to witness the popularity of this unstoppable brand since myself and partners joined together with Matt and Thad to invest in the company. I always say we knew we had something special, and we were certainly right. We are also very happy to honor the anniversary with the launch our delicious Sweet Caroline Sandwich deal, and we encourage all of our amazing fans to go to their nearest store to try it out and get in on our exciting celebration!”

Huey Magoo’s fast casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders in a meal, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural with no preservatives.

Huey Magoo’s Longwood is located at 6220 SR 434, Longwood, FL 32750. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 10:30am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 10:30am-10pm. Contact the restaurant at: 407-743-0052.