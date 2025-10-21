Huey Magoo’s, the fast-casual chicken tender brand expanding nationwide, is introducing Grilled Tender Bites, a permanent menu addition available at all locations beginning Oct. 20. Made from the best 3% of the chicken, the tenderloin, each bite delivers the same premium, juicy taste Huey Magoo’s is known for in a protein-packed, snackable format designed for today’s on-the-go lifestyles. Combining familiar comfort with modern versatility, Grilled Tender Bites offer an approachable option perfect for kids, families, and fans craving high-quality protein.

Each tender bite is marinated for 24-hours and grilled to lock in maximum tenderness and flavor, creating a perfectly portioned, gluten-free option that’s as customizable as it is craveable. Guests can enjoy their Grilled Tender Bites their way, plain or “sauced” in bold flavors like Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Red Chili, or Lemon Pepper and pair them with favorite house-made specialty dips including Magoo’s, Spicy Magoo’s, Ranch, and more.

To celebrate the launch, Huey Magoo’s will offer five free Grilled Tender Bites with the purchase of any 3-piece or larger Tender Meal for Magoo’s Rewards members from Monday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 16. Guests can join Magoo’s Rewards through the Huey Magoo’s app or online to take advantage of this exclusive offer.

“We’re excited to introduce Grilled Tender Bites and bring even more choice and convenience to our guests,” said Mike Sutter, COO of Huey Magoo’s. “This new addition reflects our commitment to serving only The Filet Mignon of Chicken® while giving fans another way to enjoy our tenders without compromise. We’re proud to make Grilled Tender Bites a permanent part of the menu and can’t wait for everyone to try them.”

As demand grows for high-protein, snackable options that fit busy lifestyles, Huey Magoo’s continues to innovate while staying true to its quality roots. Grilled Tender Bites deliver on that balance – fresh, grilled and endlessly versatile. Guests can order them as part of a 10-piece meal, by the piece, or as an addition to one of Huey Magoo’s freshly made salads, as part of a family meal or kids’ meals, creating a convenient, customizable option for any time of day.

Founded on a commitment to serving only “The Filet Mignon of Chicken,” Huey Magoo’s continues its growth across the country, now operating in 12 states and expanding rapidly through new franchise partnerships.