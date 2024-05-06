Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” – is proud to celebrate its newest franchise store now open in Statesboro, Georgia, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s Statesboro is the 63rd restaurant opening company-wide spanning 12 states, with hundreds more franchises currently sold in 13 states. The 3,200 square foot free standing restaurant features an outdoor patio and double drive-thru. This is the second of eight to 10 Huey Magoo’s restaurants to open in Georgia and Tennessee, joining Milledgeville, under the franchise group led by Tom Scarborough and Jeramie Martin. The next location is slated to open in Augusta later this year. Statesboro will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats. Huey Magoo’s Statesboro will hold an official grand opening and ribbon cutting on Monday, May 13 at 10:30am.

“We are thrilled to finally open in Statesboro after waiting a few years for this to happen,” says Scarborough. “The Statesboro community is super excited to have us, and we are especially excited to be a part of it being both my hometown and where I attended college.” Howard continues, “We are very happy to see the ‘Filet Mignon of Chicken’ continue to flourish in the Peach State, thanks to incredible franchise groups like Jeramie and his team. Georgia is where our Southeast expansion kicked off from Florida in 2019, and just five years later, we are very grateful to celebrate this great brand continuing to flourish nationwide.”

Huey Magoo’s fast casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural with no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open 141 Tormenta Way, Statesboro, GA 30458. Hours of operation are Sunday-Wednesday 10:30am-10pm, Thursday-Saturday 10:30am-11pm.