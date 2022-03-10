Huey Magoo’s Lands in Pinellas Park, Florida

Huey Magoo’s celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Pinellas Park, Florida, president and CEO Andy Howard announced. Huey Magoo’s Pinellas Park is the 21st restaurant opening system-wide. The 2,500 square foot restaurant, which includes indoor and outdoor seating, also features a drive-thru. This is the first of up to four Huey Magoo’s restaurants in the St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park and Seminole regions of Florida for franchisees Collie and Dametris Lightsey. Huey Magoo’s Pinellas Park will offer dine-in/out, take-out, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“We are extremely excited to finally bring Huey Magoo's to Pinellas Park,” says Collie and Dametris Lightsey. “This has been a dream come true for us. The restaurant is beautiful, and we know people will love the food. Pinellas Park is centrally located, and as we develop our additional locations, we felt we can spread the brand out from here. It’s an easy location that people throughout Pinellas County can come and taste the ‘Filet Mignon of Chicken’.”

Howard adds, “Let’s go 2022. We are thrilled to kick off our huge growth of doubling in size this year with the first opening for our wonderful franchisees Collie and Dametris Lightsey in Pinellas Park and bring many more Huey Magoo’s restaurants to the beautiful Gulf Coast surrounding communities of Florida.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.