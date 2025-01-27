Fans of “The Filet Mignon of Chicken” – Huey Magoo’s – have even more reasons to smile with the launch of the “Magoo’s Rewards” loyalty program. Huey Magoo’s guests can now join Magoo’s Rewards and start earning points toward free food at Huey Magoo’s. New users who sign up will get a free 3 Piece Tender Meal with the purchase of a beverage. This free 3 Piece Tender Meal promotion cannot be combined with any other offers and is available at participating locations. Existing users will be automatically put into the program and receive an inbox notification for a BOGO 10 Piece Tender Bites Meal. (Both offers will need to be used within 30 days.) For every $1 that members spend, they will earn 10 points. Catering orders will also earn 1 point per $1 spent.

Magoo’s Rewards include:

250 points = Free Cookie

500 points = Free Regular-sized Drink

1,000 points = Free 3 Piece Tender Meal

2,000 points = Free Entrée (choice of 5 Piece Tender Meal, Salad, Sandwich or Wrap)

Birthday Reward = Free Banana Pudding or Cookie

“Magoo’s Rewards is official!” Says Deanna Kotch, Vice President of Marketing for Huey Magoo’s. “As our brand experiences rapid nationwide growth, it’s essential to give back to our loyal guests and offer incentives for their continued support. We’re excited for our users to start earning points with every purchase, which can be redeemed for rewards to enjoy even more of the delicious menu items our guests love.”

Huey Magoo’s free online ordering app is available for download in the App Store (Apple) and on Google Play (Android). Guests can also sign up for an account on their desktop to start earning points.

“We’re proud to have partnered with Incentivio and Qu to bring Magoo’s Rewards to life,” said Jon Hance, Director of IT for Huey Magoo’s. “Our goal was to create a seamless and engaging experience for our guests, and this collaboration has allowed us to do just that. From earning points to redeeming rewards, the app is designed to make every step easy and enjoyable, and we’re thrilled to see our guests take full advantage of it.”

Huey Magoo’s fast-casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and online ordering through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website, third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. Please note that third-party orders do not earn points.

Crafted with a mission to serve great-tasting chicken tenders, guests can enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” tenders in a meal, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. From every tender piece to every earned point, Huey Magoo’s is committed to delivering an exceptional experience that keeps guests coming back for more.