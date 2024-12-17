Huey Magoo’s – “The Filet Mignon of Chicken” – announced the launch of the Mac & Cheese Family Side as the newest limited-time catering menu item. Just in time for the holidays, guests can now level up their party catering with Huey Magoo’s new decadent dish. Made with perfectly cooked cavatappi pasta in a rich artisan blend of white cheddar, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, Huey Magoo’s new Mac & Cheese is the perfect pairing for The Filet Mignon of Chicken.

“At Huey Magoo’s, we’re always looking to innovate and improve our menu, gearing it towards what we believe our guests will enjoy the most,” said Mike Sutter, Chief Operations Officer at Huey Magoo’s. “This is the first time ever that we’ve offered Mac & Cheese on our menu, and for a limited time, guests can indulge in this delicious, exclusive new item.”

With an artisan blend of three cheeses, Huey Magoo’s new Mac & Cheese offers guests a delectable, creamy side that is the perfect serving of comfort in the winter months ahead. As a Family Side, one order of Huey Magoo’s Mac & Cheese serves approximately 16 people and is the perfect addition to holiday gatherings, offering a delicious and crowd-pleasing option for festive celebrations.

Huey Magoo’s provides guests with an innovative and comprehensive menu suited for all their catering cravings, from Party Packs with items such as Tenders, Buffalo Wraps, Cookies, Texas Toast and fresh-made Salads to Lunch Boxes with a choice of Tenders, a Magoo’s Sandwich or a Wrap. The inclusion of the new Mac & Cheese Family Side sets Huey Magoo’s apart from competitors, offering an unparalleled fast-casual culinary experience.

Huey Magoo’s offers dine-in, take out, catering, online ordering through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website, third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. Huey Magoo’s offers guests a comprehensive menu including items such as signature grilled, hand-breaded or sauced premium chicken Tenders, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made with all natural ingredients.