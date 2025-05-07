Huey Magoo’s is bringing its fan-favorite tenders to Perry, Georgia with the grand opening of its newest location. Huey Magoo’s expands its commitment to bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and made-to-order meals with the opening of its 75th restaurant nationwide. Every tender starts with the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—and is served hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled, or “sauced” and tossed in buffalo, sweet heat , lemon pepper or garlic parmesan for maximum flavor.

The 2,400 square-foot restaurant features indoor seating and a convenient drive thru offering guests a variety of convenient ways to enjoy their meal, including dine-in, takeout, catering, and online ordering through the Huey Magoo’s mobile app, website, and third-party delivery services such as UberEats, Grubhub and DoorDash. This location is the second operated by Danny, Trinette and Jacob Rosales, who bring 17 years of experience in the restaurant industry and a passion for delivering an exceptional guest experience.

“We’re incredibly proud to open our second Huey Magoo’s and continue growing with a brand known for its commitment to quality and community,” says franchisee Danny Rosales. “The response to our Warner Robins location has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to bring the same fresh, flavorful menu and exceptional service to our newest store in Perry. It’s an honor to keep expanding with Huey Magoo’s and share a dining experience families can count on and enjoy.”

The menu includes a robust selection of customizable options including fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and the most popular choice, tender meals. Guests can also enjoy hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding, and house-made specialty dips—including Magoo’s, Spicy Magoo’s, and Ranch—showcasing the brand’s commitment to quality and freshness. These selections complement a wider variety of flavors – an additional six signature dips (buffalo, honey mustard, bbq, garlic parmesan, sweet heat, and bleu cheese), and sides available to customize every meal.

There’s even more to love with the recent launch of the Magoo’s Rewards™ loyalty program, where members earn points toward free food with every purchase. New users receive a BOGO 10-piece Tender Bite Meal to redeem within 30 days. Members earn 10 points per $1 spent, with catering orders earning one point per $1, making every meal—whether a quick bite or a group gathering—more rewarding. The Huey Magoo’s mobile app makes ordering, tracking rewards, and accessing exclusive offers easier than ever.

“We’re thrilled to see passionate franchisees like Danny Rosales continue to grow with the Huey Magoo’s family,” says Mike Sutter, Chief Operations Officer. “From day one, our goal has been to serve the best-tasting chicken tenders in a welcoming, high-quality environment, and it’s exciting to see that vision thrive in new communities. As we expand into more markets, partners like Danny play a key role in helping us share the experience with guests of all ages.”

Huey Magoo’s Perry location is now open at 1504 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry Ga 31069. Hours of operation are Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com, to download the app, click here or contact the restaurant directly at 478-268-3470.