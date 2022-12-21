Huey Magoo's Opens 40th Restaurant

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Flowery Branch, Georgia, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Flowery Branch is the milestone 40th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. The 3,500 square foot end cap restaurant features an outdoor patio and mobile ordering pick-up window, in which guests can order in advance through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and pick up their order at the pick-up window. This is the fourth of up to 25 Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Greater Atlanta, joining Loganville, Oakwood and Dacula, in the development deal of franchise group DAD’s Tenders, comprised of Dean Thompson, Alex Larson and Derry Thompson, who are also seasoned franchisees of Papa John’s. Flowery Branch will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.

“We are completely ecstatic to open our fourth Huey Magoo’s location,” says Alex Larson. “We set out on a mission to create something different in our industry. For our team of employees to not feel like we are just another paycheck or place to work alongside others, but to feel heard, feel valued, appreciated and to create a culture based on family – a family that supports and lifts up one another, grows and works together as a team. When our management and team members embrace that culture it creates this unique energy and excitement that then spills into the communities that we are present in. Flowery Branch is a perfect fit for the style of restaurant, atmosphere and reputation we are creating here locally in Georgia. Each store opening brings us one step closer to achieving our mission, and we invite everyone to take part in this journey with us.”

Howard continues, “We are over the moon to celebrate our milestone 40th Huey Magoo’s restaurant opening, and it’s especially exciting for that to be the fourth store of our incredible multi-unit franchisees Dean, Alex and Derry. We look ahead to the New Year with such tremendous joy and exhilaration with many more restaurant openings coming very soon. I am extremely proud and grateful for our impressive development, popularity of the brand and Huey Magoo’s truly amazing team that makes this all possible.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.