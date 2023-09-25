Huey Magoo's Opens 50th Restaurant

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” – celebrated the official grand opening of its first restaurant in North Carolina in Arden and milestone 50th store company-wide on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s Arden marks the popular chicken tenders brand rapid expansion to operating now in 10 states, with over 250 franchises currently sold in 13 states. Huey Magoo’s will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special ribbon cutting at 10am, followed by the official opening of the 2,500 square foot free-standing Greater Asheville restaurant featuring a double drive-thru and an outdoor patio. This is the first of several restaurants that Huey Magoo’s franchisees RJ Murray, Lori Murray, Michael Benedict and Bobby Zitzka will open throughout Western North Carolina. Huey Magoo’s Arden will offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash in the upcoming weeks.

“What a blessing to be both the first store in North Carolina AND the 50th store in the company,” says RJ and Lori Murray. “We couldn't be more excited to be honored with such milestones! Asheville is such a warm and welcoming place. To us, Asheville is synonymous with beauty, food and amazing people, and it is so exciting to join a ‘foodie’ community. It’s also extra meaningful for us to join the Huey Magoo’s family having grown up with Founder Matt Armstrong’s wife Brittany, who were instrumental in our decision to join this very special, successful brand.”

Howard continues, “I am thrilled to celebrate this monumental moment in our company’s history of both the 50th store system-wide and first in North Carolina in beautiful Greater Asheville! When I look back almost eight years ago to when myself and partners joined together with Huey Magoo’s Co-Founders Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, we thought we had something very special, and we were right. We all look forward to celebrating this very special occasion with our terrific Arden franchisees and with all of our wonderful stores and loyal customers company-wide. To the next 50!”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders opening October 3, 2023 at 291 Long Shoals Road, Arden, NC 28704. Hours of operation are 11am-9pm daily (dining room), 11am-10pm (drive-thru).