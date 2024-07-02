Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” – is proud to celebrate its newest franchise store now open in Flowood, Mississippi, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s Flowood is the 65th restaurant opening company-wide spanning 12 states, with hundreds more franchises currently sold in 13 states. The 3,100 square foot free standing restaurant features an outdoor patio and a double drive-thru. This is the fourth of 20 Huey Magoo’s locations, joining McComb, Pearl and Brookhaven, that will be opening throughout the state of Mississippi and Alabama under franchisee Buddy Powell, Stacy Powell, their daughter Kristi Orr and Director of Operations Aaron Jenkins. Buddy Powell and his family bring 35 years of experience as Golden Corral franchisees to Huey Magoo’s. Flowood will offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website and third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“We are excited to continue growing with Huey Magoos,” says Kristi Orr. “Flowood is experiencing phenomenal growth, and we wanted to be a part of that. We are happy to become part of the community and build relationships in Flowood, just as we have in our other three locations.”Howard continues, “Great franchisees make a great brand. We are thrilled for Buddy, Stacy, Kristi and team to open their newest restaurant, and we appreciate their hard work and dedication in expanding Huey Magoo’s in the Southeast.”

Huey Magoo’s fast casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders in a meal, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural with no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 139 E Pineview Drive Flowood MS. Hours of operation are (dine-in) daily 10:30am-9pm, (drive-thru) Sunday-Thursday 10:30am-9:30pm, Friday-Saturday 10:30am-10pm.