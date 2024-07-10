Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” – is proud to celebrate its newest franchise store now open in Yulee, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s Yulee is the 66th restaurant opening company-wide spanning 12 states, with hundreds more franchises currently sold in 13 states. The 2,000 square foot Greater Jacksonville restaurant features an outdoor patio. This is the third of six Huey Magoo’s stores, joining Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, to open in Duval County, Florida under franchisee Michael Phillips, who is a former multi-unit franchisee with Little Caesars Pizza and Jersey Mikes Subs. Yulee will offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website and third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“This is our third restaurant in the market, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our phenomenal offerings to the booming Wildlight community at Yulee,” says Phillips. Howard continues, “We are very grateful for wonderful franchisees like Michael who keep taking Huey Magoo’s to new heights, and we wish him and his hard-working team much continued success growing the brand throughout Northeast Florida.”

Huey Magoo’s fast casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders in a meal, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural with no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 76020 William Burgess Blvd., Yulee, FL 32097. Hours of operation are daily 11am-9pm.