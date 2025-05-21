The wait is over. Huey Magoo’s – the fast-casual brand famous for its bold flavors and hand-crafted chicken tenders, is bringing its fan-favorite tenders to Miami-Dade County with the grand opening of its first location in Palmetto Bay. Huey Magoo’s expands its commitment to bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and made-to-order meals with the opening of its 76th restaurant nationwide. Every tender starts with the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—and is served hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled, or “sauced” and tossed in buffalo, sweet heat , lemon pepper or garlic parmesan for maximum flavor.

The 2,590-square-foot restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating offering guests a variety of convenient ways to enjoy their meal, including dine-in/out, takeout, catering, and online ordering through the Huey Magoo’s mobile app, website, and third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. This location is operated by franchisees Frank Hennessey, Harry Dixon and Henry Dixon and is the third of nine Huey Magoo’s stores the group will open across Broward and Dade Counties.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the magic of Huey Magoo’s to Palmetto Bay,” said Harry Dixon. “This marks a major milestone as our very first location in Miami-Dade County and the third of nine restaurants planned across the region. We can’t wait to open our doors and serve this amazing community.”

The menu includes a robust selection of customizable options including fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and the most popular choice, tender meals. Guests can also enjoy hand-cut chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding, and house-made specialty dips—including Magoo’s, Spicy Magoo’s, and Ranch—showcasing the brand’s commitment to quality and freshness. These selections complement a wider variety of flavors – an additional six signature dips (buffalo, honey mustard, bbq, garlic parmesan, sweet heat, and bleu cheese), and sides available to customize every meal.

There’s even more to love with the recent launch of the Magoo’s Rewards loyalty program, where members earn points toward free food with every purchase. New users receive a BOGO 10-piece Tender Bite Meal to redeem within 30 days. Members earn 10 points per $1 spent, with catering orders earning one point per $1, making every meal—whether a quick bite or a group gathering—more rewarding. The Huey Magoo’s mobile app makes ordering, tracking rewards, and accessing exclusive offers easier than ever.

“We’re proud to celebrate this exciting milestone as we continue expanding across South Florida,” said Andy Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Huey Magoo’s. “Opening our first restaurant in Miami-Dade County is a huge moment for the brand and especially meaningful to me. I grew up in Miami, so bringing Huey Magoo’s to Palmetto Bay feels like coming home. It’s all about great food, great people, and growing with purpose.”

Huey Magoo’s first Miami-Dade County location in Palmetto Bay is now open at 14967 S Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay Fla. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.