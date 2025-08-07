The wait is over. Huey Magoo’s – the fast-casual brand famous for its bold flavors and hand-crafted chicken tenders, is bringing its fan-favorite tenders to Augusta, GA with the grand opening of its newest location. Huey Magoo’s expands its commitment to bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and made-to-order meals with the opening of its 78th restaurant nationwide. Every tender starts with the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—and is served hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled, or “sauced” and tossed in buffalo, sweet heat , lemon pepper or garlic parmesan for maximum flavor.

The 2,700 square-foot restaurant features indoor seating and a drive thru offering guests a variety of convenient ways to enjoy their meal, including dine-in, takeout, catering, and online ordering through the Huey Magoo’s mobile app, website, and third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. This location is operated by Tom Scarborough who brings 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry and a passion for delivering an exceptional guest experience. It is Scarborough’s third of eight to 10 Huey Magoo’s restaurants to open in Georgia and Tennessee, joining Milledgeville and Statesboro.

“Opening our third Huey Magoo’s—and bringing it home to Georgia—means a lot to me personally and professionally,” said Tom Scarborough, franchise owner. “We’re thrilled to introduce Augusta to the same fresh, flavorful tenders and exceptional service that have made our other locations a local favorite. This community deserves the best, and we’re excited to be part of it.”

The menu includes a robust selection of customizable options including fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and the most popular choice, tender meals. Guests can also enjoy hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding, and house-made specialty dips—including Magoo’s, Spicy Magoo’s, and Ranch—showcasing the brand’s commitment to quality and freshness. These selections complement a wider variety of flavors – an additional six signature dips (buffalo, honey mustard, bbq, garlic parmesan, sweet heat, and bleu cheese), and sides available to customize every meal.

There’s even more to love with the recent launch of the Magoo’s Rewards loyalty program, where members earn points toward free food with every purchase. New users receive a BOGO 10-piece Tender Bite Meal to redeem within 30 days. Members earn 10 points per $1 spent, with catering orders earning one point per $1, making every meal—whether a quick bite or a group gathering—more rewarding. The Huey Magoo’s mobile app makes ordering, tracking rewards, and accessing exclusive offers easier than ever.

“Tom has done an incredible job spreading the love of Huey Magoo’s throughout his home state, and we’re proud to see him open his third location and second in Georgia,” said Mike Sutter, Chief Operations Officer of Huey Magoo’s. “His commitment to quality and community is exactly what makes our franchise family so special, and we’re excited to see Augusta become the next city to experience the Huey Magoo’s difference.”

Huey Magoo’s Augusta is now open at 3942 Harper Franklin Ave Augusta, GA, 30909. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.