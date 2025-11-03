The wait is over. Huey Magoo’s – the fast-casual brand famous for its bold flavors and hand-crafted chicken tenders, is bringing its fan-favorite tenders to Brookline, MO with the grand opening of its newest location. Huey Magoo’s expands its commitment to bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and made-to-order meals with the opening of its 81st restaurant nationwide. Every tender starts with the best 3% of the chicken—the tenderloin—and is served hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled, or “sauced” and tossed in buffalo, sweet red chili , lemon pepper or garlic parmesan for maximum flavor.

The 2,600 square-foot restaurant features a drive-thru as well as outdoor dining, offering guests a variety of convenient ways to enjoy their meal, including dine-in/out, takeout, catering, and online ordering through the Huey Magoo’s mobile app, website, and third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. This location is operated by James and Lisa Tillman and Randy and Patricia Phelps who bring 3 1/2 years of experience in the restaurant industry and a passion for delivering an exceptional guest experience.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to open our fourth Huey Magoo’s,” said Lisa Tillman. “From our signature tenders to our house-made sauces, everything we serve is crafted with care and quality. We’re especially proud to celebrate this new Brookline location alongside our partners, Randy and Patricia Phelps, and to continue sharing the Huey Magoo’s experience with our community.”

The menu includes a robust selection of customizable options including fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and the most popular choice, tender meals. Guests can also enjoy hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding, and house-made specialty dips—including Magoo’s, Spicy Magoo’s, and Ranch—showcasing the brand’s commitment to quality and freshness. These selections complement a wider variety of flavors – an additional six signature dips (buffalo, honey mustard, bbq, garlic parmesan, sweet red chili, and bleu cheese), and sides available to customize every meal.

Huey Magoo’s also recently introduced its all-new Grilled Tender Bites, a high-protein, snackable addition made from the best 3% of the chicken—the tenderloin. Marinated for 24 hours and grilled for maximum flavor, Grilled Tender Bites deliver the same juicy, premium taste in a convenient, on-the-go format, now available at the Brookline location and nationwide.

There’s even more to love with Magoo’s Rewards™ loyalty program, where members earn points toward free food with every purchase. New users receive a free three-piece tender meal with a beverage purchase to redeem within 30 days. Members earn 10 points per $1 spent, with catering orders earning one point per $1, making every meal—whether a quick bite or a group gathering—more rewarding. The Huey Magoo’s mobile app makes ordering, tracking rewards, and accessing exclusive offers easier than ever.

“We’re proud to celebrate Lisa’s fourth Huey Magoo’s restaurant and the continued growth of our brand across Missouri,” said Mike Sutter, Chief Operating Officer of Huey Magoo’s. “Our expansion is fueled by dedicated franchisees like Lisa who embody our commitment to excellence, consistency, and delivering the highest-quality guest experience. The Brookline opening marks another strong step forward in our strategic growth plan as we continue building momentum nationwide.”

Huey Magoo’s Brookline is now open at 2210 North Stone Creek Drive, Brookline, MO 65619. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.- 10 p.m.