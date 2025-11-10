The wait is over. Huey Magoo’s – the fast-casual brand famous for its bold flavors and hand-crafted chicken tenders, is bringing its fan-favorite tenders to Jesup, GA with the grand opening of its newest location. Huey Magoo’s expands its commitment to bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and made-to-order meals with the opening of its 82nd restaurant nationwide. Every tender starts with the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—and is served hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled, or “sauced” and tossed in buffalo, sweet red chili , lemon pepper or garlic parmesan for maximum flavor.

The 2,700-square-foot restaurant features a drive-thru, pickup window, and patio seating offering guests a variety of convenient ways to enjoy their meal, including dine-in or takeout, catering, and online ordering through the Huey Magoo’s mobile app, website, and third-party delivery services. This location is operated by franchisees and owners Dawn and Pawel Zmuda alongside operating partner and Owner Amanda Griffin who collectively bring 40 years of experience in the restaurant industry and a passion for delivering an exceptional guest experience.

“We’re thrilled to bring Huey Magoo’s to the Jesup community,” said Pawel Zmuda, franchisee and co-owner. “From the moment we tried Huey Magoo’s chicken tenders, we knew this brand was something special. Our goal is to provide every guest with the same warm hospitality and quality food that made us fall in love with Huey Magoo’s from the start.”

The menu includes a robust selection of customizable options including fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and the most popular choice, tender meals. Guests can also enjoy hand-spun chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding, and house-made specialty dips—including Magoo’s, Spicy Magoo’s, and Ranch—showcasing the brand’s commitment to quality and freshness. These selections complement a wider variety of flavors – an additional six signature dips (buffalo, honey mustard, bbq, garlic parmesan, sweet red chili, and bleu cheese), and sides available to customize every meal.

Huey Magoo’s also recently introduced its all-new Grilled Tender Bites, a high-protein, snackable addition made from the best 3% of the chicken—the tenderloin. Marinated for 24 hours and grilled for maximum flavor, Grilled Tender Bites deliver the same juicy, premium taste in a convenient, on-the-go format, now available at the Brookline location and nationwide.

There’s even more to love with Magoo’s Rewards loyalty program, where members earn points toward free food with every purchase. New users receive a free three-piece tender meal with a beverage purchase to redeem within 30 days. Members earn 10 points per $1 spent, with catering orders earning one point per $1, making every meal—whether a quick bite or a group gathering—more rewarding. The Huey Magoo’s mobile app makes ordering, tracking rewards, and accessing exclusive offers easier than ever.

“The opening of this Jesup location represents more than expansion—it embodies our mission to deliver the best-tasting chicken tenders in welcoming, high-quality environments,” said Mike Sutter, COO of Huey Magoo’s. “As we continue to grow across the country, we’re excited about the opportunity to serve new communities with the same hand-crafted, bold-flavored experience our fans know and love.”

Huey Magoo’s Jesup is now open at 900 S. First St., Jesup, GA 31545. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m daily.