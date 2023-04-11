Huey Magoo's Opens in Auburndale, Florida

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the official grand opening today in Auburndale, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Auburndale is the 45th restaurant opening system-wide spanning eight states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. The 2,710 square foot end cap restaurant features an outdoor patio. This is the third of four restaurants in Central Florida, joining ChampionsGate and Winter Garden, that Huey Magoo’s Franchisees Chris and McKenzie Cohen will open, who have over 50 years of combined restaurant experience. General Manager is Laura Slack. Auburndale will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“We’ve been looking forward to opening our third location in the growing city of Auburndale,” says Chris and McKenzie Cohen. “We have met some incredible people here, who are excited for our arrival. We felt the city’s growth plans needed a concept like ours. With so many distribution centers, homes, corporate offices and the close proximity to I4, we have so many people to feed.” Howard continues, “Chris and McKenzie are wonderful franchisees. Both their ChampionsGate and Winter Garden stores are big hits in Central Florida, and we are thrilled to celebrate their continued growth and success with their third opening in Auburndale.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 895 State Road 559, Auburndale, FL 33823 (Lake Juliana Shopping Center). Hours of operation are 10am-9pm daily.