Huey Magoo’s Opens in Dacula, Georgia

Huey Magoo’s celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Dacula, Georgia, president and CEO Andy Howard announced.

Huey Magoo’s Dacula is the 31st restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 3,900 square foot free standing Dacula restaurant features an outdoor patio and mobile ordering pick-up window coming soon, in which guests can order in advance through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and pick up their order at the pick-up window.

This is the third of up to 25 Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Greater Atlanta, joining Loganville and Oakwood, in the development deal of franchise group DAD’s Tenders, comprised of Dean Thompson, Alex Larson and Derry Thompson, who are also seasoned franchisees of Papa John’s. Huey Magoo’s Dacula will offer dine-in/out, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.

“We are beyond thrilled to continue having growth opportunities to build and expand our culture with current and new team members, as well as bringing our delicious, made-to-order meals and inviting atmosphere to the surrounding communities,” says Alex Larson. Howard continues, “We are so happy for our incredible franchisee team Dean, Alex and Derry. They were Huey Magoo’s first restaurant opening outside of Florida in Georgia, and now just over two-and-a-half years later, we have stores open in seven states and counting. This exciting Huey Magoo’s growth story is one we are enormously proud of.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.