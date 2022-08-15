Huey Magoo's Opens in Downtown Orlando

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening in Downtown Orlando, Florida this Wednesday, August 17, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s will commemorate the exciting occasion with a special ribbon cutting at 10:30am, followed by the official grand opening of the 1,800 square foot restaurant featuring an outdoor patio located on the ground floor of the MAA Robinson building. Huey Magoo’s Downtown Orlando is the 32nd restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. This is the first Huey Magoo’s store for franchisees Carlos Ferreira, Marcos Alencar and Christianne Petrola, who are seasoned restaurateurs for concepts including Johnny Rockets and Sbarro Pizza. Huey Magoo’s Downtown Orlando will offer dine-in/out, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“We are very excited to open Huey Magoo’s first restaurant in Downtown Orlando,” says Carlos Ferreira. “Whether residents of MAA or nearby businesses or visitors of Downtown, we look forward to serving the bustling Downtown community.” Howard continues, “Huey Magoo’s raving fans in Orlando have spoken, and we are thrilled to finally open a location Downtown under terrific franchisees Carlos and partners.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders at 342 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801 (MAA Robinson). Hours of operation are 10am-10pm daily.