Huey Magoo's Opens in Englewood, Ohio

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today of its first restaurant in Ohio in Englewood, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Englewood is the 27th restaurant opening system-wide spanning six states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,500 square foot end cap Englewood restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating. Englewood is the first of 20 restaurants in the Dayton and Columbus areas that Huey Magoo’s franchisees Tim and Ronda Hobart will open, who are also multi-unit franchisees of bd’s Mongolian Grill. Huey Magoo’s Englewood will offer dine-in/out, take out, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“We are ecstatic to open our very first Huey Magoo’s restaurant in Englewood and bring this terrific brand to the great state of Ohio,” says Tim Hobart.

Howard continues, “To go from a few stores in one state to several stores open now spanning six states and counting, Huey Magoo’s is the ultimate success story, and I couldn’t be prouder. Tim and Ronda are fantastic, seasoned franchise operators. We are in the best hands with them kickstarting development of the brand in Ohio, and we wish them enormous success.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 9196 North Main Street, Englewood, OH 45415. Hours of operation are daily 10:30am-10pm.