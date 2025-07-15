Huey Magoo’s, the fast-casual chain known for bold flavors and hand-crafted chicken tenders, is opening its first airport location at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Located beyond the security checkpoint in Concourse B, the new restaurant, aptly titled On the Fly– brings Huey Magoo’s signature tenders and made-from-scratch quality to a wider audience of travelers.

This location marks the brand’s 77th restaurant nationwide and continues its rapid expansion across new markets and non-traditional venues. Every tender is made from the best 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—and served hand-breaded or grilled.

Exclusively at SRQ, Huey Magoo’s offers its only breakfast menu, served daily until 10 a.m. Morning options include a breakfast burrito or bowl with hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, scrambled eggs and melted cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and a choice of sauce—hot honey, gravy or hot sauce. Bacon can be added. The menu also offers a 3- or 5-piece tender meal with hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders and breakfast potatoes.

The 842-square-foot restaurant is operated by Lauren Mitchell, who brings 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry. “I’m incredibly proud to open the first Huey Magoo’s airport location and introduce the brand to travelers at SRQ,” said Mitchell. “Whether they’re just arriving or heading out on an adventure, guests can now enjoy our signature tenders in a convenient and travel-friendly setting”

The lunch menu features a focused selection of guest favorites, perfect for travelers on the go, including 3- and 5-piece tender meals served with fries, Texas toast and a choice of house-made dip. Additional options include a sandwich, salad and wrap, each available with hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders and drizzled with Magoo’s signature sauce, showcasing the brand’s commitment to freshness and convenience for busy travelers.

There’s even more to love with the recent launch of the Magoo’s Rewards loyalty program, where members earn points toward free food with every purchase. Members earn 10 points per $1 spent, with catering orders earning one point per $1, making every meal—whether a quick bite or a group gathering—more rewarding. The Huey Magoo’s mobile app makes ordering, tracking rewards, and accessing exclusive offers easier than ever.

“This milestone marks an exciting step in our growth strategy,” said Huey Magoo’s President and CEO Andy Howard. “Opening our first airport location allows us to introduce the brand to an even broader audience while delivering the same high-quality experience our guests have come to love.”

Huey Magoo’s SRQ is now open at 6000 Airport Circle, Sarasota, FL 34241. Only ticketed passengers may access the location. Hours are 5 a.m. to the last flight departure daily.