Huey Magoo's Opens First Store in Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Huey Magoo’s continues to rapidly expand its footprint across Florida and the Southeast with the exciting grand opening of the first restaurant in Jacksonville Beach, Florida this Wednesday, October 13, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Jacksonville Beach marks the popular, fast-growing, delicious chicken tenders brand’s 19th store opening company-wide. Huey Magoo’s will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special ribbon cutting at 10:30am, followed by the official opening of the 1,600 square foot restaurant featuring a pick-up window, in which guests can order in advance through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and pick up their order at the pick-up window. This is the first of six Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Duval County, Florida under franchisee Michael Phillips, who is a former multi-unit franchisee with Little Caesars Pizza and Jersey Mikes Subs. Huey Magoo’s Jacksonville Beach will offer safe dine-in/out, take out and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“It feels great to open our first Huey Magoo’s store in Jacksonville Beach,” says Phillips. “I live at the beaches, and there is a lot of buzz surrounding this first unit to the Jacksonville market.” Howard continues, “We are thrilled to celebrate our first store opening in Northeast Florida and 19th restaurant company-wide under such a terrific franchisee as Michael Phillips. Jacksonville is a huge, vibrant community, which we look forward to serving our greatest tasting chicken tenders to and gaining many more raving fans all across Florida and the Southeast.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 3952 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Hours of operation are 11am-9pm daily.