Huey Magoo's Opens Franchise in Marysville, Ohio

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the official grand opening today in Marysville, OH, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Marysville is the 49th restaurant opening system-wide spanning nine states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. The 2,800 square foot end cap restaurant features an outdoor patio and a mobile pick-up window, in which guests can order in advance through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and pick up their order at the pick-up window at their scheduled time. This is the second of 20 restaurants, joining Englewood, in the Dayton and Columbus areas that Huey Magoo’s franchisees Tim and Ronda Hobart will open, who are also multi-unit franchisees of bd’s Mongolian Grill. Their next location is slated to open in Centerville in Fall 2023. Huey Magoo’s Marysville will offer dine-in/out, take out and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“We are very excited to be opening in the Marysville community,” says Tim Hobart. “We have received a warm welcome from the community, and we cannot wait to provide America's best tenders to Marysville and Union County.” Howard continues, “It’s a joyous day to celebrate Huey Magoo’s second grand opening in Ohio under the strong leadership of franchisees Tim and Ronda Hobart. We wish them continued success in growing the footprint of the ‘Filet Mignon of Chicken’ in the Midwest.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 15720 US-36, Marysville, OH 43040. Hours of operation are 10:30am-10pm daily.