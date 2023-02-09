Huey Magoo's Opens Franchise in Miramar, Florida

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the official grand opening today in Miramar, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Miramar is the 43rd restaurant opening system-wide spanning eight states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. The 2,000 square foot end cap restaurant features a large outdoor patio. This is the first of nine Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Broward and Dade Counties of South Florida by seasoned franchisees Frank Hennessey and Harry Dixon, along with Regional Manager Edward Lynch, who are former franchisees of Dunkin’. Future locations include Cooper City and Plantation. Miramar will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services ezCater, Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“Since first opening our doors a few weeks ago, Miramar’s grand opening has exceeded our expectations,” says Frank Hennessey. “We’re thrilled with the warm reception we’ve received from the community. We chose Miramar because of the strength of the community, the availability of a motivated work force and a population that appreciates the best chicken tenders in America. We are looking forward to opening Huey Magoo’s in Cooper City and Plantation later this year as well.” Howard continues, “I’m personally delighted to continue to expand our South Florida footprint, my hometown, and in the hands of such skillful franchisees and operators Frank, Harry, Ed and team. I wish them great success in growing the unstoppable Huey Magoo’s brand in this vibrant region of Florida.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 11225 Miramar Pkwy, Suite 200, Miramar, FL 33025. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm, Sunday 11am-9pm.