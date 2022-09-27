Huey Magoo's Opens Franchise Restaurant in Ormond Beach, Florida

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Ormond Beach, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Ormond Beach is the 35th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,300 in-line Ormond Beach restaurant features an outdoor patio. Ormond Beach is the latest of several Huey Magoo’s restaurants opening throughout the Southeast under Huey Magoo’s franchisee group: Operating Partners Buck Harris and Partner Michael Benedict, who are industry veterans with numerous concepts. Ormond Beach will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“We are excited to open our latest Huey Magoo’s restaurant in our hometown of Ormond Beach,” says Buck Harris. “My family has proudly been a part of the community for 20 years, and we know Huey Magoo’s will be a welcomed addition.” Howard continues, “Ormond Beach marks Huey Magoo’s 35th restaurant opening, with many more right around the corner. It’s exciting to see our dynamic franchisee groups come together. We wish Buck, Michael and team much success in Ormond Beach, and we look forward to seeing their continued development of the brand not only on the Florida Atlantic Coast, but across the Southeast.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 222 N. Nova Road Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Current hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 10:30am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 10:30am-10pm.