Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” – is celebrating its newest franchise store now open in Greenwood, South Carolina, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s Greenwood is the 70th restaurant opening company-wide spanning 12 states, with hundreds more franchises currently sold in 15 states. The 2,750 square foot free standing restaurant features an outdoor patio and a drive-thru. Greenwood is the second of 12 restaurants in the Upstate of South Carolina, joining Greenville, that Huey Magoo’s franchisees Bo and John Knapp will open, who have been operating family-owned and operated Papa John’s franchises for 30 years. Spartanburg is the next location slated to open Summer 2025. Huey Magoo’s Greenwood will offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash, Uber Eats and ezCater in the future.

“We are very excited to bring Huey Magoo’s to Greenwood and let everyone experience the ‘Filet Mignon of Chicken’, says Bo and John Knapp. “The support and excitement from the people of Greenwood has already been tremendous, and we cannot wait to get more involved in the community. We are based out of Greenville and have friends, employees and customers originally from Greenwood who have been asking for us to bring Huey Magoo’s there, so when we found a great site we knew we had to open one.”

Howard continues, “We are thrilled for Bo and John to open their second Huey Magoo’s franchise in South Carolina, our fourth in the state, and for the brand to celebrate our 70th store company-wide! With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, we are very grateful to celebrate more milestones with the growing Huey Magoo’s family and to our amazing customers who we are proud to serve this and every holiday season.”

Huey Magoo’s fast casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders in a meal, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural with no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 1703 Bypass 72 NE, Greenwood, SC 29649. Hours of operation are 11am-10pm daily. Contact the restaurant at: 864-685-2044.