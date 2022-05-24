Huey Magoo's Opens in Jacksonville, Florida

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Jacksonville, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Jacksonville is the notable 25th restaurant opening system-wide spanning five states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in nine states. The 2,400 square foot free standing Jacksonville restaurant features indoor seating, an outdoor patio and a drive-thru. This is the second of six Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Duval County, Florida under franchisee Michael Phillips, who is a former multi-unit franchisee with Little Caesars Pizza and Jersey Mikes Subs. Huey Magoo’s Jacksonville will offer dine-in/out, take out and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“We are truly blessed to live in Florida and provide a new and exciting dining option to the market,” says Phillips. “I have a great team that allows me to keep building while they provide operational excellence. I watched the Jacksonville space sit vacant for several years and always thought I could succeed here. The stars aligned, the timing was right and here we are opening our second location in less than a year.” Howard continues, “Every opening is thrilling, and certainly hitting our 25th restaurant is a big one. We are tremendously excited for franchisee Michael Phillips to continue growing Huey Magoo’s in such a vibrant market as Jacksonville and for the massive wave of grand openings we have coming right around the corner.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 10560 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville FL 32257. Hours of operation are daily 11am-9pm.