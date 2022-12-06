Huey Magoo's Opens Latest Franchise in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Port St. Lucie, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Port St. Lucie is the 38th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. The 2,300 square foot inline restaurant featuring an outdoor patio is the first of 11 restaurants that Huey Magoo’s franchisees Tom Tracy and sons Matt, Pat and Ryan, along with Mike Salaita and Dan Huck will open, who are also the franchise owners of Five Guys in South Florida. Port St. Lucie will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“We are ready to go for our first Huey Magoo’s grand opening in Port St. Lucie, a very strong trade area that we know Huey Magoo’s will thrive in,” says Mike Salaita. Howard continues, “We are thrilled for this phenomenal franchise group to open their very first Huey Magoo’s and kickstart their growth of the brand, and we wish them a terrific grand opening.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 1707 St. Lucie West Boulevard, Port St Lucie, FL 34986. Hours of operation are daily 11am-10pm.