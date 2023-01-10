Huey Magoo’s Opens Latest Location in North Charleston

Huey Magoo’s celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in North Charleston, South Carolina, president and CEO Andy Howard announced. Huey Magoo’s North Charleston is the 41st restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. The 2,800 square foot free standing restaurant features an outdoor patio and a drive-thru.

This is the first of eight Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Greater Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina by franchisees Philip Horn, Don Bauer and Eddie Ward, who are also franchisees/operators of Papa Johns Pizza and Jersey Mike’s Subs. North Charleston will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“We’re very excited to introduce the Huey Magoo’s brand to Charleston, our hometown,” says Philip Horn, Don Bauer and Eddie Ward. Howard continues, “We are thrilled for this excellent franchise group to open their very first Huey Magoo’s in the superb city of Charleston and expand our footprint in South Carolina. North Charleston kicks off what will undoubtedly be another phenomenal year of growth for Huey Magoo’s. Here we go 2023!”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 4954 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina 29418.