Huey Magoo’s celebrated its newest franchise store now open in Monroe, Georgia, president and CEO Andy Howard announced. Huey Magoo’s Monroe is the 69th restaurant opening company-wide spanning 12 states, with hundreds more franchises currently sold in 13 states. The 4,100 square foot free standing restaurant features a cozy patio and a mobile pick-up window, in which guests can order in advance through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and pick up their order at the pick-up window at their scheduled time. This addition brings Huey Magoo’s total to six in Greater Atlanta, thanks to the entrepreneurial spirit of franchise group DAD’s Tenders, led by seasoned Papa John’s franchisees Dean Thompson, Alex Larson and Derry Thompson. Huey Magoo’s Monroe will offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.

“This opening is especially meaningful for us,” says Alex Larson. “We’ve worked tirelessly for five years, and it’s a true homecoming to finally return to our roots in Walton County and bring the ‘Filet Mignon of Chicken’ back to DAD’s Tenders home market of Monroe. Our incredible management team and employees have brought our family culture and values to life, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved together.”

In addition to the new store opening, Huey Magoo’s and DAD’s Tenders is excited to announce their official partnership with the University of Georgia Athletics. This season, fans can savor Huey Magoo’s signature tenders right inside Sanford Stadium. Larson adds, “There’s nothing better than football and chicken tenders. We’re confident that UGA fans will agree this is a match made in heaven.”

Howard continues, “We have a lot to celebrate in Georgia. We wish our phenomenal DAD’s Tenders franchisees Dean, Alex and Derry’s continued success on their latest restaurant opening in Monroe. We are also thrilled to further expand our incredible sports partnerships. Now, Huey Magoo’s proudly serves their award-winning tenders at the University of Georgia, University of Central Florida in Orlando and the Florida Panthers Arena in South Florida.”

Huey Magoo’s fast casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders in a meal, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural with no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 601 Pavilion Parkway, Monroe, GA 30656 and in Sanford Stadium at 100 Sanford Drive, Athens, GA 30602. Hours of operation in Monroe are 11am-9pm daily. Contact the restaurant at: 470-504-1000.